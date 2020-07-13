Football season to finish end of August – Khoza

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced that it was planning finishing the COVID-19-hit league in six weeks time – at the end of August to be exact.

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza said today that the professional football body was looking at completing the current season that was postponed when the government announced the national lockdown due to the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in March adhering to all health and safety protocols.

“The dates for the resumption of the matches are awaiting the approval of Safa [the national controlling body], we have submitted the proposed dates to Safa, but we are looking at the end of August,” said Khoza.

On the issue of the referees being forwarded by Safa to the PSL, the league boss said a meeting between between Safa and PSL compliance offers was being held today to iron out outstanding matters, as match official fall under the ambit of the mother body.

Khoza also announced that the professional wing’s player contracts have been extended until the end of August as directed by Fifa.

“The PSL has an obligation to its sponsors to finish the season, playing is a business like any other business.”

He also highlighted the fact that some PSL clubs and second tier GladAfrica Championship clubs were complaining about the short duration they have been given for training and for the players to return to full match fitness before matches resume.

He said the time factor was a problem in all the leagues and nothing much can be done about it.

Player substitutions during matches have been increased from three to four players.

“The BoG (Board of Governor) has addressed all concerns about COVID-19, our priority is to save lives, to adhere to all safety protocols are in place. The testing of players and all control measures are in place. All done,” said Khoza.

The chairman of the league read letters from minister of sport Nathi Mthethwa and from the director-general in the sports ministry Vusumuzi Mkhiza, giving the green light for football to restart training and playing.

Xolile Mtshazo