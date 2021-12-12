Heartbreak for Hamilton, as Verstappen scoops F1 World Championship

Johannesburg – Max Verstappen secured his first Formula One (F1) world championship victory after defeating the reigning champion Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon.

It resulted in an emotional scene for the British racing driver and world’s best driver, as he lost the victory at the hands of the unstoppable Verstappen.

A monumental effort by a history-making driver Thank you, Lewis, for helping to make this season extra special#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/VYyP4CtInd — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021

Verstappen passed Hamilton into Turn Five and held off his attempts to re-pass down the two straights that followed and completed the lap before erupting with joy.

The Belgian-Dutch fastest racer broke in tears of joy after clinching this historical win, while the astonished Hamilton sat in his Mercedes for several minutes, wondering how Verstappen passed him in the final minutes.

The pair had gone into the race level on points, however it was Hamilton who was leading the Yas Marina decider until the very last lap.

Speaking of how he lost the opportunity at the last lap, Hamilton ran out of words, as he was in disbelieve.

“It’s a bit of unlucky for our team in this contest, it’s really insane, we really wanted to win this championship .

Although Verstappen dethroned him as champion of the world, Hamilton remained humble and congratulated Verstappen.

While many hailed Hamilton despite his loss, the leader of Good Party, Patricia De Lille took to Twitter account, and said the seventh time champion still remain the best.

“Still the best champion ever ! Next year he will be back,” said De Lille.

Still the best champion ever ! Next year he will be back.😍 pic.twitter.com/CEAeCNlQtB — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) December 12, 2021

