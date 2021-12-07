Hlongwane is not in a hurry to leave Maritzburg United

Johannesburg- Bafana Bafana number one striker and PSL hot property Bongokuhle Hlongwane is not perturbed or bothered by the attention he is getting from Mzansi’s big three.

Hlongwane’s stock is on the rise and his exploits upfront for Maritzburg United has led to a number of vultures circling.

The Peoples Team is a selling club and the big boss Farouk Kadodia is not shy to cash in on his star players to keep funds rolling at the club. Some of the current PSL stars Maritzburg has sold in recent seasons include Rushine de Reuck, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Thabiso Kutumela, Lebo Maboe, Bandile Shandu, and Richard Ofori.

It’s not only the PSL big three who have inquired about the availability of the tall, powerful goal banger from Sweet Waters, a township in Pietermaritzburg. Clubs in Europe are also keen to have the shy and humble forward on board for next season.

This is after his exploits in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers where he dished out impressive performances for Bafana. He scored South Africa’s winning goal against Ghana in September and that cemented his place in the starting line-up.

“I have heard those things but right now I am focused on working and performing to the best for my current club Maritzburg. I will only discuss those things when the club calls me to have a meeting. We all want to grow and play for the big teams in the world, even overseas but I do not want to get distracted or to get excited.

“I am still learning a lot where I am and not in any rush. Maritzburg has taken good care of me and that’s why I am not allowing these rumors to get into my head,” said the 21-year-old.

Last season, he finished the season having scored nine goals but he’s struggling a bit this term since he became a marked man from the PSL robust defenders. Hlongwane scored one and is looking to get back to his free-scoring ways.

