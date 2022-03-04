E-edition
Hug and respect melt the hearts of Sundowns die-hard fans

By Thomas Lethoba
An emotional sweet gesture between Hlompho Kekana and Pavol Šafranko goes viral. Picture: Twitter

A heart-warming hug between Mamelodi Sundowns striker Pavol Šafranko and the club’s former captain Hlompho Kekana left fans emotional and giving praise.

In a video that went viral on social media “Bra Hlompho”, as Kekana is affectionately called in football, is seen engaging and sharing a touching gesture with the goal-poacher.

Kekana shocked soccer fans when he cut ties with Sundowns in November 2021. He had just signed a four-year contract extension with the club. Following the announcement of his departure, Bafana Ba Style bid farewell to their long-serving captain, who helped the club lift many trophies during his spell.

Šafranko only had a short time rubbing shoulders with Kekana after he arrived at Chloorkop in July 2021.

Taking to his Twitter account, Kekana said: “In a world full of uncertainty, be kind always.”

Fans commended the respect that Šafranko displayed to his former teammate:

 

