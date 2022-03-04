Hug and respect melt the hearts of Sundowns die-hard fans

A heart-warming hug between Mamelodi Sundowns striker Pavol Šafranko and the club’s former captain Hlompho Kekana left fans emotional and giving praise.
In a video that went viral on social media “Bra Hlompho”, as Kekana is affectionately called in football, is seen engaging and sharing a touching gesture with the goal-poacher.
Kekana shocked soccer fans when he cut ties with Sundowns in November 2021. He had just signed a four-year contract extension with the club. Following the announcement of his departure, Bafana Ba Style bid farewell to their long-serving captain, who helped the club lift many trophies during his spell.
Šafranko only had a short time rubbing shoulders with Kekana after he arrived at Chloorkop in July 2021.
Taking to his Twitter account, Kekana said: “In a world full of uncertainty, be kind always.”
Fans commended the respect that Šafranko displayed to his former teammate:
Aow Bathong! KK le Msafafro 🥺🤌🏽 wholesome content 🤍
— Tebo (@_Tebogotebs) March 4, 2022
Bra Hlompo you such an emotional being! You give the Warmest hugs! ❤
— Mpho-Thulare🐾 (@Mphothulare_) March 4, 2022
This is really touching 🙏
— MALCOM. LITTLE.. (@DarkJaggah) March 4, 2022
