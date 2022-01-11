IPL highest-paid cricketer Chris Morris announces retirement

Johannesburg – The South African bowling all-rounder and highest-paid cricketer in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chris Morris has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect.

Morris has called off his time from a career in which he spent almost 13 years since he made his professional debut at the tender age of 22 playing for the North Side.

The 34-years-old took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, to bid farewell to the cricket fraternity.

“Thanks to all who have played a part in my journey whether it be big or small … it’s been a fun ride,” Morris said on Instagram.

He made his Twenty20 International debut for the national squad, Proteas, in December 2012 against New Zealand.

He made his last appearance for South Africa in the 2019 ODI World Cup, in which he was their highest wicket-taker with 13 scalps.

After several years of success in the IPL, he was sold for over US$1 million at the 2016 auction.

Morris achieved his highest T20 score during that season’s competition, scoring 82 not out from only 32 balls, an innings that included four fours and eight sixes.

He was released by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2020 IPL auction and was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore, becoming the most expensive player in IPL history.

The former Proteas fastest-bowler will now take over the reins as the head coach for the Titans, that plays in the Sunfoil Series first-class competition.

Congratulations on a fantastic career Chris Morris🙏 The former #Protea has announced his retirement from all forms of the game and will be taking up a coaching role at @Titans_Cricket #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/GA9dSQlefc — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 11, 2022

