“It’s all about retaining the momentum”- Dolly says after back-to-back wins

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs talisman Keagen Dolly has hailed the team for its blistering form.

Chiefs have managed to pick up their form drastically from a dwindling start of the season.

When the DStv Premiership 2021/22 season embarked in August, the mighty Amakhosi began on the wrong foot, as the team struggled to win many of their matches.

However, things changed in the space of two months, when the Naturena side began their winning streak after defeating Chippa United with 4-0 scoreline.

The gold and black outfit has maintained this streak, which has placed the Soweto giants in the top eight of the table in the sixth position, just behind their struggling neighbours, Orlando Pirates.

Speaking after a clinical victory over Maritzburg United, Dolly said that the team invested in team spirit building to work towards a common goal.

“In our game against Maritzburg we maintained our game plan, and we improved as the team to get three points,” said Dolly.

“So overall we defended well, we played better and pinned pressure on Maritzburg, and we invested in set pieces, and we scored from the set-piece, that’s where we have been focusing on all out,” he added.

Dolly said the team has been doing well in their last game, and now they’re are gearing to win every game they come across.

“By collecting points from the Soweto Derby against Pirates and Maritzburg, it has really boosted our confidence, and we are all up for AmaZulu which is a strong team as well,” he said.

“For us is to strive and get better and better as a collective unit in every game we play, we stick to pressing more and capitalise in chances we create, we will not be focusing more on what AmaZulu has been doing, we will be playing the game focusing on ourselves,” he added.

The 28-year-old said that it’s a busy schedule for them, as games are coming quick and fast in their line, and he is delighted that, this has shaped them to be more resilient in the field of play.

When asked about his own performance and scoring in games, Dolly said it all comes from the team’s effort and he gives credit to teammates.

“I think my goal scoring in every game, is about helping the team to win the games, and I am happy to be doing my part honestly,” said Dolly.

“It’s not about myself, is about the team as we want to be somewhere at the end of the season,” he addressed.

Chiefs will go head-to-head with AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership clash tomorrow at the FNB stadium, and kickoff is at 17:30.

Author