It’s Warriors and Coastal United in the finals of the Compact Cup

Johannesburg – Coastal United will face Warriors in the finals of the DStv Compact Cup at the FNB Stadium on Saturday 29 January.

This after Coastal nailed Dinaledi 3-0 in the first match of the much-spoken about tournament in Durban on Saturday night.

Amabutho and Warrious played in the second semi-final and Warriors went through with a 2-1 victory in an entertaining encounter, rather than the pedestrian and a one-sided affair in the first match.

Ashley du Preez (Stellenbosch FC), Taariq Fielies and Lufunu Sifumba (both Cape Town City) scored for the Coastal ensemble that is coached by Steve Barker.

Coastal goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke had a fantastic game keeping out the likes of Thabo Rakhale and Gaston Sirino.

In the second match Amabutho’s Siyethemba Sithebe scored in his own net before Nkosinathi Sibisi equalised. Swallows FC’S Monnapule Saleng scored the winning goal for Warriors.

Itumeleng Khune may be fighting for his position at Kaizer Chiefs but he had an impressive game for Warriors.

At the end of the match, Warriors coach Dylan Kerr was delighted about the result and reaching the finals.

