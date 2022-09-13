E-edition
Jantjies, team dietician sent back home after rumours of infidelity

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Springboks rugby player Elton Jantjies has sparked infidelity rumours with the team dietician Zeenat Simjee.

Jantjies and Simjee were both sent home from Argentina after reports of an alleged affair emerged. According to media reports the flyhalf, who is married with three children, failed to settle a guesthouse bill in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, where he allegedly spent a romantic night outside the team hotel that amounted to R26 000.

South African Rugby Union (Saru) president Mark Alexander said the management is gathering the facts and added that Saru has strict team rules. He promised that management is dealing with the issue at hand.

In May, Jantjies was arrested on charges of malicious damage to the property of an airline he had flown with from Dubai to Johannesburg. The case was withdrawn in June.

