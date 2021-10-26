Jordaan says differences between Safa and PSL need to be ironed out

Johannesburg – South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan says that it needs to iron out the differences Safa might have with the PSL.

There was a back-and-forth exchange between Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and Mamelo di Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena over the call-up of players for national duty. There’s also that lingering and outstanding matter of Orlando Pirates midfielder Goodman Mosele that still has not been attended to after the Bucs player failed to heed his call-up to Bafana.

“We are going to solve that problem. I spoke to the chairman of the PSL that we must meet next week sometime. It’s important that there are better communications channels and we need to work together.

“What I want is that we must have a good working relationship in the interest of the team and the league. The player not reporting for Bafana camp is an administration issue and the CEO must deal with it,” said Jordaan at the renewal of their sponsorship with Sasol.

“We are very happy with this partnership with Sasol. We need money to continue with our projects and to take women’s football to the top. There’s lots of potential in the country and we can soon want to dominate the continent. Banyana has become a global player, and it is all thanks to Sasol. Without their support, we would not have made such significant gains and strides in women’s football,” said Jordaan.

“This team has faced some of the best footballing nations like the world number one ranked team, the USA – and not many can claim to have been invited to play them. On our list, we have played Chile, the Nether lands, Sweden, Jamaica, among others. There are a few other sponsors in the pipeline and you will get the announcements. Things are looking very good for the association. It’s because of results, if you get the results you get the financial support. That’s why the successful clubs have the biggest sponsorship deals.

“Bafana has jumped from 73 to 66 on the Fifa world rankings and from 26 to 18 on the African list, so we are making headway. I am sure when the Fifa ranking list comes out for Banyana, they will be No 3. “The Under-20 and Banyana are on the verge of qualifying for the Fifa World Cup, ” he said.

Safa is also excited that fans are back and it has applied to the government to increase the number to 10 000 in the next games.

Sunday World

Author



Kgomotso Mokoena