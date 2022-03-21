Junior Khanye now a teetotaller

Former Kaizer Chiefs dribbling wizard Junior Khanye says that it has been eight years since he last tasted booze. The former star was down and out but is now on the path to redemption.

His highly anticipated book, Ghetto Ninja, will finally be launched at Exclusive Books in Rosebank, Joburg, on Thursday.

“I have a very hectic week ahead. We are finalising the launch of the book and I want to make sure that everything runs according to plan,” Khanye opened up to Sunday World.

“I am very anxious but also excited at the same time. The book is profound, and dedicated to my late father who was brutally stabbed and killed at our home in Etwatwa in Daveyton.”

The 35-year-old has had to endure insults since starting a career as a football pundit. His straightforward and cutting-edge analysis has resulted in him being a social media sensation.

“This is the work of God, not mine. I get my predictions and analysis from my ancestors. I do not take it lightly, it’s very serious and has given me a new lease on life. I had lost everything – my cars, money, and a townhouse, and God gave me another chance…

“Soccer was a stepping stone but I did not see that or value [it] – until I lost it all because of life in the fast lane. The ZCC [Zion Christian Church] gave me direction. Now I live a clean, better life than when I was playing. I have not touched alcohol for eight years now.”

