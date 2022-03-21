Last-gasp winner a lifeline for under fire Bucs coaches

Orlando Pirates co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids must thank their lucky stars, and midfielder Goodman Mosele for his last-gasp-winning goal in their 3-2 midweek victory over SuperSport United, as pressure mounts for the coaches to go, despite Bucs doing fairly well in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Earlier this month, Pirates suffered an embarrassing exit in the second round of the Nedbank Cup at the hands of defending champions Marumo Gallants, following a 5-4 penalty shootout defeat.

That loss came three days after succumbing 2-1 to arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby.

Both capitulations were not received well by The Ghost, as Pirates fans are known, as the defeats marked another trophyless domestic season, though there is still hope as Pirates are riding the crest of the wave in Group B of the Confed Cup going into their match against Libya’s Al-Itthad Tripoli at Orlando Stadium today at 1 pm.

Some supporters vented their anger by calling for the sacking of Ncikazi and Davids, however, Mosele’s late winner and Pirates’ continued march on the continental front has given the two co-coaches some respite.

Since annihilating Royal Leopards of Eswatini 4-0 in the “away” leg in Mbombela and 3-0 in the home leg at Orlando, the Buccaneers moved to the top of the group.

Confed Cup debutants Leopards, who face JS Saoura this weekend, are winless.

After four matches, Bucs are on nine points while JS Saoura and Al-Ittihad are level on seven points apiece but are separated in second and third place by goal difference with two rounds of matches remaining.

Ncikazi conceded after the second victory over Leopards last Sunday that he feels the pressure of coaching a team of Pirates’ stature, who has not won a major trophy since bagging the MTN8 title with a 2-1 win over the now-defunct Bloemfontein Celtic two

years ago.

It was the first piece of silverware in six years for the eight-time Nedbank Cup winners.

“As a coach, the day you get hired, you must be ready to be fired. I don’t think there is a coach in any league who does not feel pressure. I’m feeling bad for the supporters because they deserve better,” he said after the game against Leopards.

“The pressure is something I understand. I understand the frustration of the supporters. They want their team to be in a better state.

“I think we are one of those teams that are playing well but we just miss one part [not scoring]. This is the very same sickness that has put us in a bad position in the league; you dominate matches but you miss that part of scoring.

“At least we are still on course for the main objective and that is to qualify for the [Confed Cup] quarterfinals.”

A Pirates win against the Libyans today will keep them on course to realise their dream of making the knockout stages and thereafter fight for a place in the final.

Soccer Fixtures

CAF Confederation Cup

Today: Orlando Pirates v Al-Ittihad Tripoli of Libya (Orlando, 1 pm).

DStv Premiership fixtures

Today: Stellenbosch v Royal AM (Danie Craven, 3.30pm).

English Premier League

Today: Leicester City v Brentford (King Power, 4 pm); Spurs v West Ham (Tottenham, 6.30 pm).

