League title is for Sundowns to lose

Mamelodi Sundowns continue to flex their muscle in the DStv Premiership after registering another important win, beating Orlando Pirates 1-0 at Orlando Stadium yesterday.

Sundowns came into the match looking to increase their winning record to 15 matches, and they achieved that in style with a hard-fought win over a resurgent Buccaneers.

The Brazilians are now sitting on 55 points and have opened an unassailable 24 point gap over second placed Richards Bay United, who lost their match against Swallows FC on Friday night. With nine games remaining for the Brazilians, it seems like it’s all over for the chasing pack who have very little hope of catching up with the all-mighty Tshwane side.

The Buccaneers were out to register their fourth victory on the trot but Sundowns were intent on consolidating their lead at the top of the league table. Last week, Pirates defeated Marumo Gallants 2-0. They took the fight to Sundowns and gave them anxious moments,

especially in the second half.

In previous encounters, Pirates scored a surprise 3-0 in the second leg of their MTN8 semifinal in Polokwane. Sundowns then got their revenge in the finals of Black Label Cup, nailing the Buccaneers 4-0 at FNB Stadium. The Brazilians also defeated Pirates 2-0 in the league at home.

Yesterday, fans arrived in big numbers and filled the stadium. Pirates dominated the numbers but it was Sundowns that opened the scoring as early as the sixth minute. Pirates were playing too deep and allowed the visitors to push them back. As a result, Bucs defender Nkosinathi Sibisi committed a mistake and Cassius Mailula rifled the ball into the net.

Pirates came back from the break more determined and pushed forward for the equaliser. Vincent Pule, Thabang Monare, Monnapule Saleng and Kermit Erasmus missed opportunities.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author