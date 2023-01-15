Let’s forget Usuthu drubbing, says Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane wants his players to put Friday evening’s embarrassing defeat to AmaZulu behind them and take the lessons learnt into future performances.

Amakhosi went down 4-0 to Usuthu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on a night that they want to forget quickly.

After a bright start, Chiefs ended up suffering one of their biggest defeats in the PSL era and the loss has put Zwane under tremendous pressure, with a section of the Chiefs supporters calling for his resignation.

The result sees Amakhosi remain in fourth place on the DStv Premiership log with 24 points from 16 matches.

“I think we put them on the back foot early on and had them under pressure but we conceded from a set piece that we should have defended better. Then we missed the penalty, which would have changed the momentum of the game. We conceded from a dead ball situation again,” Zwane told the Chiefs website.

“We were doing quite well but when the opposition made mistakes, we didn’t punish them. We had our chances. Caleb Bimenyimana should have scored and then Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Wandile Duba, Edmilson Dove and Kgaogelo Sekgota

also should have scored.

“We must improve our final third entry decision making, but it’s something we’ll keep working on until we get it right.”

With a clash against Mamelodi Sundowns next up, Zwane is already shifting his focus towards getting his team ready for the visit by the league leaders, “We learn from our mistakes. I want to forget about this match as soon as possible and move on.” – Sports Reporter

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author