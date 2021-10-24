Liverpool humiliate Man United with insane score line 5-0

Johannesburg – Manchester United suffered a humiliation defeat at their home ground, Old Trafford after visitors, Liverpool charged five goals to nil in a hectic action day on Sunday.

The beating in north London has had its fair share of controversy, as Red Devils fans slammed their coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for failing to control the game.

A hat-trick from Mohamed Salah frustrated and goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota helped the Reds to walk away with a victory.

The Anfield side took the lead just in the fifth minutes of the first half, thanks to Keita before Jota doubled the lead after a blatant mistake from Red Devils’ duo centre backs.

To charge high on the hog, Liverpool’s crackerjack, Salah pulled his first goal in the game in 38th minutes.

As the game drew closer to the second half, Salah fired up a brace after he slide the ball into the bottom right corner of the net, out of the reach of goalkeeper David Da Gea.

As the game headed to the half-time, United fans couldn’t spare the humiliation, they were seen leaving Old Trafford in numbers.

With five minutes after the second half kicked-off, Salah connected a beautiful goal to triple his goals as he bagged a hat-trick to complete the victory.

These goals made Salah to be the highest scoring African player in the history of English Premier League (EPL).

In bid to score a consolidation goal, Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible goal was ruled out as an offside.

This win placed the Reds in the second position of the league, with only point difference from the log leaders, Chelsea.

