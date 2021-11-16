VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
MaMkhize shares glimpse of Royal AM’s new replica gear

By Thomas Lethoba
Royal AM, has released a sneak peak at the club’s new replica gear which will be available soon for purchase. Picture: Twitter

Johannesburg – Royal AM’s flamboyant big boss Shauwn Mkhize better known as “MaMkhize” has revealed the club’s new unique limited t-shirts that will be dispatched to online stores for its loyal fans.

Taking to her Instagram account, MaMkhize said the fans will have a glimpse of a newly designed shirt as a stint kit for the eThekwini based side.

In her post, the stylish boss said the new replica gear will be available soon for purchase.

You have spoken and We have delivered @royalam_fc replica’s completed will be delivered to the branches soon and the online shop will be live by the end of the month, this is just a sneak preview but all colours are available first come first serve” she wrote in her post.

The released sneak peek is designed in the club’s traditional colours, white and gold, with and striping detail in the collar and sock.

