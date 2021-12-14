Man United confirms match postponement following Covid-19 outbreak

Johannesburg – Manchester United has confirmed that their English Premier League match at Brentford on Tuesday will be postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

The match which was scheduled to take place today has been called off after United has shut down first-team operations amid a “small number” of Covid cases.

“Following PCR confirmation of positive Covid-19 tests among the first-team staff and players, the outbreak requires ongoing surveillance,” the Red Devils said in a released statement.

“A decision was taken to close first-team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours to help minimise risk of further infection, and individuals who tested positive are isolating in line with Premier League protocols,” a statement read.

The statement further read: “Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the Club requested the match to be rearranged.”

The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone the match based on guidance from medical advisors.

The Premier League has confirmed that our game against Brentford on Tuesday has been postponed.#MUFC | #BREMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 13, 2021

The positive Covid-19 cases were first recorded at training on Sunday, where United’ players were undergoing recovery sessions following Saturday’s 1-0 win at Norwich.

