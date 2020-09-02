Mentally, it’s do-or-die for Chiefs – Parker

Table toppers Kaizer Chiefs’ long serving striker Bernard Parker has opened up, disclosing the manner they are prepared to approach the two remaining make-or-break Premiership fixtures.

Amakhosi have been subjected to two embarrassing defeats in their last two matches and are looking for solutions on how to reverse the 1-0 losses suffered at the hands fellow title chasers and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns last Thursday and the loss by the same margin to Wits last Sunday.

The log leaders by a five points difference to second placed Sundowns have to win the encounters against the unpredictable Chippa United tomorrow at Orlando Stadium at 6pm and the last fixture on Saturday at 3.30pm when they face Baroka, the team stunned Downs by a solitary goal on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys target man, who has been blunt in front of goals even before the league restarted in August in the bio-bubble said the time was now to focus on their mental strength, something coach Ernst Middendorp was working on.

“We know that they [Chippa] have been grinding results‚ but we are prepared and we have done our homework. We just have to focus on ourselves. We’re aware of the pressure and the the expectatiions are high,” said Parker, the winner of the 2013/14 season Golden Boot award.

The Bafana Bafana forward said as Chiefs players they do realise the importance of clinching the league championship when the last round of fixtures is played on Sunday.

“Everyone who’s got their whole heart and are true supporters of this team want us to deliver the title.”

Of utmost importance he said Middendorp was working the mental strength rather than their physical fitness as the main focus on how they should approach their last two matches.

“Our preparations have been more mental than physical. In terms of us recouping‚ rejuvenating and tuning the mind into a positive approach to the next match‚ our preparations have been going well.

“We are on the same page, everyone is looking forward to win‚ which is the most important thing we have to do. We will see what happens on the field of play against Chippa but we are going to give 120 percent.

“That’s the goal for our 50 year celebration. As players we have been connecting among ourselves in terms of how we are going to approach these two matches‚ which is war and our lives depend on it.

“It’s do-or-die moment and it’s good to see that we have made that agreement or pledge that we are definitely going out there with fire in our eyes. I watched all the matches in the bubble and Chippa have that fighting spirit.

‘They’re fighting for their survival and they are going out there to get a point because if they get a point mathematically they will be safe.”

How Chiefs lined up against Wits: Akpeyi, Moleko, Cardoso, Mathoho, Sasman, Agay, Parker, Baccus, Frosler, Billiat, Nurkovic. Subs: Bvuma, Katsande, Kambole, Mphahlele, Zulu, Ngezana, Ngcobo, Mashiane, Sifama.

Remaining Premiership fixtures:

Wednesday: Stellenbosch v AmaZulu (Tuks, 6pm); SuperSport v

Baroka (Wits Milpark, 6pm); Black Leopards v Wits (Soccer City, 6pm); Golden Arrows v Bloemfontein Celtic (Ellis Park, 6pm); Highlands Park; Cape Town City (Dobsonville, 6pm); Kaizer Chiefs v Chippa United (Orlando, 6pm); Polokwane City v Mamelodi Sundowns (Loftus, 6pm); Maritzburg United v Orlando Pirates (Lucas Moripe, 6pm).

Saturday: Mamelodi Sundowns v Black Leopards (Dobsonville, 3.30pm); Chippa United v Golden Arrows (Orlando, 3.30pm); AmaZulu v Highlands Park (Lucas Moripe, 3.30pm); Baroka v Kaizer Chiefs (Wits Milpark, 3.30pm); Bloemfontein Celtic v Maritzburg United (Tuks, 3.30pm); Wits v Polokwane City (Soccer City, 3.30pm); Orlando Pirates v Stellenbosch (Ellis Park, 3.30pm); Cape Town City v SuperSport United (Loftus, 3.30pm).

Xolile Mtshazo