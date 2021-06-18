Motsau sets SA 3000m record after running race of his life

Johannesburg – Middle-distance runner Jerry Motsau ran the race of his life on Thursday night, smashing the South African men’s 3 000m record.

Motsau covered the seven-and-a-half lap distance in 7:40.99* at a meeting in Nembro, Italy, holding off a challenge from European Championships 10 000m bronze medallist Yeman Crippa of Italy, who finished second in 7:41.4.1.

Motsau, a former 1 500m bronze medallist at the World Student Games, clipped 0.07 off the national 3 000m best of 7:41.06 which was set by Juan van Deventer in Stockholm in July 2008.

While Elroy Gelant has run faster, stopping the clock at 7:39.55 in Ghent in February 2014, he did so at an indoor track.

Should it be ratified, Motsau’s mark will stand as the SA outdoor record.

“Behind every conquest, is the true power of an individual in which hunger for success, discipline, teamwork and sacrifice are part of,” said James Moloi, the president of Athletics South Africa.

“And it is with all this achieved that great moments are born from great opportunity. Jerry is a hard worker and his new national record is well deserved. The restrictions forced on us by the Covid 19 virus pandemic, has seen a defiant South African breed of athletes determined to succeed beyond all odds. This is a great example of hard work and a great inspiration, especially in middle distance which has been lacking opportunities for qualification.

“Congratulations to Jerry, his coach and support staff for this achievement. They must relish this and then use it to climb the next step on the ladder until they reach the very top.”

* Record is subject to standard ratification procedures.

I honestly have no words to what has happened tonight in Italy 🇮🇹 but I am forever grateful for talent and support from teammates and @SocialRunnersSA 🙏🏾👌🏾🇮🇹🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/0skwshvn2Z — GrootMan (@jerrymotsau) June 17, 2021

