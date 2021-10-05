Mtya says winner will be the man who wants it most ahead of Fury and Wilder clash

Johannesburg – Top South African boxing trainer Loyiso Mtya has tipped Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder to dethrone the reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gipsy King” Fury when they clash for the world heavyweight title on Saturday.

The world heavyweight division’s biggest rivals face off for the third time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and at stake is the prestigious The Ring Magazine belt.

The much-anticipated showdown was supposed to take place in July but was pushed back to October 9 after Fury and members of his training camp contracted Covid-19.

In their previous meetings, the pair fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, and Fury scored a seventh-round technical knockout in a rematch in February last year.

Mtya, a prominent Mzansi boxing figure, gave his predictions of the trilogy ahead of the titanic showdown. The Eastern Cape boxing mentor believes the outcome of the contest will be determined by who wants it the most.

He concluded that the hard-hitting Wilder wants it more than his archrival Fury.

Mtya, who guided Zolani Tete to his second International Boxing Federation world title, believes Fury will not hear the last gong as Wilder will end it in the early rounds.

“I think Wilder has shown he wants it most. In their first encounter, he was forced to a draw after he dropped Fury twice and proved he has a punch to take him out.”

Malibongwe Bhido