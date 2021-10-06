Netball SA Captain Bongi Msomi named as African Athlete Ambassador

Johannesburg – The World Netball has appointed South Africa’s Bongi Msomi as its official Athlete Ambassador for the Africa Region.

This deal will see The Proteas captain takes up the leading role for the upcoming 2023 Netball World Cup, the federation said on Tuesday, 5 October 2021.

“She will take on this role at an exciting time for South Africa as they prepare to host the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town,” read the statement.

The federation described the 33-year-old as “The Protea’s best captain and one of the sport’s most recognisable and popular athletes.”

World Netball President, Liz Nicholl CBE, says Bongi’s attitude earned her this remarkable honour.

“Not only is Bongi an incredible athlete who has brought joy to netball fans everywhere through her dynamic playing style,” Nicholle said.

“Off the court, her commitment to raising the profile of the sport and using netball as a vehicle to empower and educate young women and girls is extraordinary.

“With the Netball World Cup coming to SA in two years’ time, Bongi is the perfect person to help us inspire growth in netball throughout Africa as we head towards this landmark tournament,” she highlighted.

The ecstatic Bongi expressed her gratitude: “Netball has completely changed my life and given me experiences I could never even have dreamt of as a young girl.”

“I am grateful to the people who have paved the way for me.

I am honoured that I will be able to inspire other women and girls and be a role model to them through my position as a World Netball ambassador,” she said.

