Netball SA gears up for ‘2022 Netball Quad Series’

Johannesburg – Netball South Africa is thrilled to take part in next year’s Vitality’s Quad Series in which the world’s top three national teams will take the centre stage to clinch the triumph.

The ‘Netball Quad Series’ was last held in London in 2019, which saw the Australian Diamonds crowned overall winners.

This time round the four sides will go head-to-head once, with a third and fourth place game and a final to decide the victorious nation.

Speaking to Sunday World, the Netball SA captain Bongiwe Msomi said the moral is high as the team is now making preparations for next year.

“For us to get out of the country as a group and compete in such an event just after a successful Africa Netball Cup will be a great opportunity for the side I believe.

“This will be completely different to Africa Netball which is even more of a great challenge,” she unpacked.

“Quad Series is a fantastic opportunity for us as always.

“We leant from the quad series and other test series’ to finally go out and be confident in competing against the best which led us to an awesome world cup in 2019,” she added.

Msomi who established herself as one of the most rising star in the Netball world said that, the team will prioritise this tournament as the exclusive one.

“Fantastic for us! We want to still compete solidly as a team against the big guns! That would be great and best preparation for Commonwealth Games,” she said.

The Copper Box Arena, London, will once again open its doors to fans to watch some of the most exciting netball talent in the world go head-to-head on court in what promises to be an incredible four days of live netball action.

While South African audience will be briefed on the broadcasting channels in due course.

Full list of fixtures for the Netball Quad Series as follows:

Date Match Time and Location 15 January 2022 Vitality Roses v South Africa 14.00 Copper Box Arena 15 January 2022 New Zealand v Australia 16.15 Copper Box Arena 16 January 2022 Australia v South Africa 14.00 Copper Box Arena 16 January 2022 Vitality Roses v New Zealand 16.15 Copper Box Arena 18 January 2022 South Africa v New Zealand 17.30 Copper Box Arena 18 January 2022 Vitality Roses v Australia 19.30 Copper Box Arena 19 January 2022 3rd v 4th 17.30 Copper Box Arena 19 January 2022 Final: 1st v 2nd 19.30 Copper Box Arena

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author