Dylan Kerr appointed as new Swallows F.C coach

Johannesburg – It didn’t take long for The Dube Birds to fill the vacant post left by Brandon Truter, just in the space of two days, Swallows F.C have found the new headman.

Following their defeat on Sunday, the team decided to dissolve the entire coaching staff, which led to also the dismal of the embattled Truter.

The Dube Birds’ newly appointed Kerr takes over the reins at the troubled Swallows, to resolve issues, as the team is struggling to find their notch in the top flight, sitting at the bottom of the DStv Premiership table.

To what came as a surprise to this revelation, Kerr was not in the top five candidates to be considered for the post.

During the team’s camp, Madida was seen as a partaker leading the lads, however, the club’s chairman David Mogashoa refuted claims that Madida is the new club head coach.

The Maltese-born and former professional footballer had a stint in several teams within the country, having coached Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila, Black Leopards and Baroka F.C.

Kerr who steps-in to fill the big shoes, is expected to lead ‘The Nest’ when they clash with Maritzburg United on Saturday.

The kick-off for the match is at 15:30.

