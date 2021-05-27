Notoane names Olympics preparations squad

Johannesburg – National under-23 team coach David Notoane has named a 25-member squad to take part in a tournament in the United Arab Emirates against Brazil, Korea and Argentina from June 5 to 11.

The tournament is part of South African Under-23 team’s preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games set to be held in Japan from July 22 to August 8.

In the Olympics football finals, South Africa is in Group A together with hosts Japan who they play in the opening game on July 22 at the Tokyo Stadium and France who they meet at Saitama Stadium on July 25.

The South Africans then round off their group stage matches against Mexico at the Sapporo Dome on July 28.

This will be the fourth preparation camp for Notoane’s charges ahead of the Tokyo Olympics football tournament and the coach has emphasised that his aim going into the UAE camp will be to assess how overseas-based players integrate with local players.

“The upcoming camp in Dubai is one that kick-starts our preparations for the Olympic Games. It is also aimed at integrating our foreign based players to see what they can bring into the group in terms of increasing the team quality and addressing key challenging positions,” said Notoane.

“We hope that we can get all the players that we require to integrate them during this vital preparation camp against Brazil, Korea and Argentina. It will also give us a good measure in terms of the level of our players’ state of preparedness for the Tokyo Olympics later in July.’’

Notoane said he was looking forward to the Olympic Games and reckons the local and overseas-based players have what it takes to do the country proud.

South Africa Under-23 Squad

GOALKEEPERS: Mondli Mpoto (Bloemfontein Celtic); Lincoln Vyver (Cape Town Spurs); Ricardo Goss (Mamelodi Sundowns).

DEFENDERS: Tercious Malepe (FC Minaj, Ukraine); Katlego Mohamme (University of Pretoria); Thendo Mukumela (Cape Town Spurs); Luke Fleurs (Supersport United); Bongani Sam (Orlando Pirates); Keanu Cupido (Cape Town City); Kamogelo Mahlangu (TS Galaxy FC).

MIDFIELDERS:Luke Le Roux (Varbergs BoIS, Sweden); Thabo Cele (Cova da Piedade, Portugal); Khanya Leshabela (Liecester City, England); Athenkosi Dlala (University of Pretoria); Neo Gift Links (Aarhus GF, Denmark); Kobamelo Kodisang (Sporting Braga, Portugal); Nkosingiphile Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs); Sphephelo Sithole (Os Belenenses AD, Portugal); Promise Mkhuma (Mamelodi Sundowns).

FORWARDS: bFagrie Lakay (Cape Town City); Siyabonga Ligendza (Cardiff City, England); Luther Singh (FC Pacos de Ferreira, Portugal); Keletso Makgalwa (Mamelodi Sundowns); Lyle Foster (Vitoria Guimares FC, Portugal); Liam Jordan (FC Helsingor, Denmark).

