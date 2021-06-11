On-form Fuzile ready for the next fistic challenge

Johannesburg – Top Eastern Cape boxing trainer Mzamo “Chief” Njekanye believes his charge, Azinga Fuzile, is ready for the next step of his promising boxing career.

The talented southpaw from Duncan Village in East London put up an impressive showing to score a seventh-round technical knockout victory over England’s Martin Ward at Michelob Ultra Arena, Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

The triumph has earned him a shot at the International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior lightweight crown.

The South African boxing sensation, who has rejoined his childhood trainer early this year after a short stint in Gauteng with Colin Nathan, will face the winner between his conqueror Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov and Kenichi Ogawa.

The two adversaries will cross swords for the vacant IBF junior lightweight belt next month in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Njekanye said they have sent a strong message to the international boxing community.

“It was our first time on such a big stage and we made a statement. “Fuzile’s dazzling performance proved that we are ready to conquer the world. We are indeed part of the boxing world. I’m very proud of my boy for putting a solid performance and introduced himself in style in top-level world boxing,” said the ringmaster tactician.

Njekanye, the Boxing SA Trainer of the Year, said his charge stole the hearts of the hardto- impress American boxing enthusiasts.

Njekanye said they are ready to step up to the next level, noting that their next assignment will determine their destiny in top-level boxing and they are ready to face any opponent that comes their way.

By Malibongwe Bhido

