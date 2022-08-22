‘Only best get top coaching badge’

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has smoked the peace pipe with the SA Football Association (Safa) after he was unceremoniously fired as Bafana Bafana coach 10 years ago.

At the time of his sacking, immediately after Bafana’s 1-all draw against Egypt in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers, Mosimane vowed he would have nothing to do with the national football controlling body in the future.

“It was sad to be fired by a taxi owner, a priest and a traditional chief. So, do I want to face that again? My fate and career in the hands of those people?” said Mosimane at the time.

Mosimane was referring to then technical committee chairperson Fanyana Sibanyoni, former CEO Robin Peterson and erstwhile Safa vice-president Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana.

However, the tide has turned and Mosimane has come full circle as he could be the successor to Belgian Hugo Broos, if not the future Safa technical adviser after he said he was in no hurry to coach at club level.

Safa president Danny Jordaan was the first to congratulate Mosimane for becoming the first Mzansi coach to achieve a CAF Pro Licence in coaching. It is the equivalent of the Uefa Pro Licence, giving him the privilege of being able to coach anywhere in the world.

“I am very humbled to be recognised by my own federation. For this certificate, you do not apply, you are invited and only the best are afforded this opportunity,” said Mosimane.

The list of 23 coaches who were picked includes Walid Regragui (Champions League winner) and Florent Ibenge (Confederation Cup winner).

