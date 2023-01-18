Bavuma retains captaincy ahead of ODI series against England

The Proteas have announced a 16-man squad ahead of the upcoming Betway One-Day International (ODI) three-day series against England, which will see Temba Bavuma retain his role as captain.

Newly appointed coach Shukri Conrad will oversee the series despite being appointed this week as the Test set-up coach. Co-coach Rob Walter is reportedly not going to be available.

PROTEAS SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT

Sisanda Magala returns

Previously, Bavuma came under heavy criticism following a disappointing run of form by the Proteas under his leadership, resulting in the national team failing to qualify for the knockout rounds on two occasions – with the T20 World Cup in Australia being the recent one.

South Africa crashed out of the tournament after a shock defeat to Netherlands by 13-runs, which saw Bangladesh and Pakistan battle it out for the final spot in the last four.

The 32-year-old will look to prove his doubters wrong when he leads the Proteas in a crucial series, as it will count towards the ICC qualification points for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup set to take place later in the year in India.

Meanwhile, seamer and death bowler Sisanda Magala makes his return to the squad alongside Marco Jansen.

“Sisanda has been a good performer in the last few years. We have had some fitness issues with him in the past and that’s the only reason he was left out. His consistency has been the reason why he has been selected,” said selection convenor Victor Mpitsang.

Fixtures for the Betway ODI series:

Friday, 27 January – 13:00

South Africa v England – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Sunday, 29 January – 10:00

South Africa v England – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Wednesday, 1 February – 13:00

South Africa v England – The Oval, Kimberley

