Branco du Preez gives back through the Forward Foundation

Retired Blitzbok legend Branco du Preez gave back to grassroots sports development through the Forward Foundation on Wednesday.

The Cape Town based Foundation, which focuses on a range of skills and physical education, is directed at historically disadvantaged communities in order to provide equal opportunities for all age groups.

Du Preez, who recently announced his retirement from professional rugby, said that he is proud to be associated with the Foundation, as he relates to the kids who play for the Forward Foundation.

“I am proud to be associated with such a great group of people,” said du Preez.

“The work that Le Roux, the guys, and girls at the Forward Foundation do is something that I enjoy being involved with, it resonates with me. I come from a similar background as most of the guys who play for the Forward Foundation.

“Having the opportunities that the Foundation creates will help build their confidence to pursue a career in sports.”

Since making his debut in 2010, the 32-year-old is the most capped Springbok Sevens player of all time having represented South Africa a staggering 431 times, scoring 1441 points during his 12-year career.

Managing Director and Founder of the Forward Foundation, Le Roux Conradie, said: “We are so incredibly proud of all our players, coaches, and management for all their hard work in making this a very successful year.”

“We use sport as a vehicle and platform to not only create opportunities but to create a safe environment where the youth, through various initiatives, can learn from each other, grow together, and be supported to reach their full potential. This remains our core focus and value-driven proposition, to drive South Africa forward faster, together.”

Other ambassadors who were present include former Miss South Africa finalist, Bianca Bezuidenhout and South African husband-and-wife band, Bottomless Coffee.

