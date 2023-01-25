Djokovic eases past Rublev to secure spot in semi-finals

World number-five tennis player Novak Djokovic is the latest to book a spot in the Australian Open semi-finals after easing past Andrey Rublev on Wednesday afternoon.

Djokovic beat Rublev on three straight sets, winning 6-1; 6-2; 6-4 in the men’s singles quarter-final at the Rod Laver Arena – equaling the record of tennis legend Andre Agassi of the longest winning streak at a grand slam.

“It was very close to the performance of two nights ago [the fourth round],” Djokovic told ausopen.com. “I cannot be happier with my tennis. I’ve been playing very solid from the back of the court, [I] love playing in these conditions and this court.”

The nine-time record winning Australian Open champion will compete in his 10th semi-final at the competition against American Tommy Paul, who went past fellow compatriot Ben Shelton 7-6(6); 6-3; 5-7; 6-4 earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Greek tennis star Stefano Tsitsipas will go toe to toe against Karen Khachanov in another semi-final following an impressive display against Jiri Lehecka on Tuesday.

With one foot already in the final, Djokovic will look to advance and set his eyes on clinching another Australian Open title come Sunday.

