Expect flames when FNB Varsity Cup fixtures kick off in February

The FNB Varsity Cup 2023 fixtures are now available and will see all campuses around the country returning to full-capacity stadiums when the tournament kicks off on February 20.

Students and rugby lovers will first witness fully packed stadiums when the FNB Varsity Shield season beginnings on February 16, with all games scheduled to take place on Thursday evenings.

FNB Varsity Cup founder Francois Pienaar expressed his excitement ahead of the tournament, confirming that there will be new editions to this year’s tournament.

“The heat is on in 2023 and we can’t wait to see the rugby that rocks returning to packed stadiums at campuses around the country,” Pienaar said. Brace yourself for hot rugby, hot fans and hot entertainment where rivalry is celebrated, memories are made and new champions will be crowned.

“For the first time in the tournament’s history, there will be eight teams in Varsity Cup and eight teams in Varsity Shield vying for the honour of lifting the coveted trophy. With the added pressure of it being a promotion-relegation year, we can expect sizzling competition as teams put everything on the line.”

Pienaar added that a women’s competition will be introduced in the 2023 edition of the tournament.

“I’m also excited to announce that we will be introducing a women’s competition in 2023. As one of the fastest-growing team sports around the world, we are proud to ignite women’s rugby at university level in South Africa.”

The opening round of the FNB Varsity Cup will see defending champions FNB UP-Tuks lock horns with FNB UFS on February 20. Kick-off is at 5pm. Later, fans will be entertained in a heated Cape derby between FNB Maties and FNB UCT, with both games set to be broadcast live on SuperSport.

Meanwhile, the FNB Varsity Shield competition will get under way to a flaming start when title holders FNB UFH clash with Eastern Cape rivals FNB WSU on February 16. The game will kick off at 7pm.

