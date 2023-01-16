HOT 102.7FM is official broadcaster for SA20 cricket games

HOT 102.7FM is the official worldwide radio partner for the Joburg Super Kings, one of the six franchises that will compete in the upcoming inaugural SA20 cricket league that is currently under way.

The Joburg Super Kings are owned by the Chennai Super Kings, the four-time winners of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Lloyd Madurai, managing director of HOT 102.7FM, said the partnership is set to take the HOT 102.7FM brand to an even wider audience, as it looks to expand its online streaming presence.

“It’s a big deal and the reason why is because it’s a global deal with a team that is owned by one of the IPL’s most successful and valuable franchises,” said Madurai.

“On top of that, the Super Kings are Joburg’s representatives in the SA20 and we regard ourselves as ‘Joburg’s tadio station’, so the fit made sense and we believe we can deliver substantial value for JSK [Joburg Super Kings], as they embark on their first SA20 campaign.”

The station recently won the “My Station – Most Votes” award at the SA Radio Awards, proving that it has among the most loyal listeners of the country’s radio stations. Just a month earlier, it was named the winner in the “Best Local Radio Station” category at the Best of Joburg Readers’ Choice Awards 2022.

Ankit Baldi, CEO at the Joburg Super Kings, said HOT 102.7FM is an existing partner of the Lions and it understands the cricket fan in Johannesburg.

“The station’s high listenership, owing to their possibly differentiated music format and having some of South Africa’s most loved presenters, to go along with compelling content, makes for a good fit,” said Baldi.

“Their team is passionate and there are synergies we see in their efforts towards community through their charity and training through their academy.”

The Joburg Super Kings’ first home game is against Pretoria Capitals at the Wanderers on Tuesday. The Super Kings will play five home games before the play-offs, with the Wanderers also set to host one of the semi-finals and the final, which will take place on February 11.

