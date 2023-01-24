Impressive Tsitsipas marches on to Australian Open semi-final

Greek international Stefano Tsitsipas has booked his spot in the Australian Open semi-final after beating Jiri Lehecka on straight sets, winning 6-3 7-6(2) 6-4 at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

The world number-four continues his impressive display at the Grand Slam, as he will participate in his fourth consecutive men’s singles Australian Open semis.

Tsitsipas said after the match that playing against young prospect Lehecka was one of his most difficult tasks so far in the competition.

“It was a very difficult three-setter, one of the most difficult ones I had so far in the competition,” Tsitsipas told ausopen.com.

The 24-year-old went on to express his love for Australia, saying if he wins the competition, he will donate a big portion of the prize money to charity and build a school in Victoria, which is a state of education.

“I saw how difficult it is for a lot of kids around the world to go to school and get proper education, because not all kids grow up privileged,” he said.

“So, I would really like to give an opportunity to kids in this state to build a school and provide them with free education and anything else.”

But first, to increase his chances of making his dream come true, he will have to go past Karen Khachanov on Friday and possibly Novak Djokovic, who is set to take to the court against Andrey Rublev in a quarter-final match on Wednesday morning.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

