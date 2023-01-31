Revved up Proteas eye ODI series whitewash against England

South Africa’s national cricket side has set its sights on a series whitewash against England as the team prepares for the third and final One Day International (ODI) at Diamond Oval, Kimberly on Wednesday.

The Proteas won the three-match ODI series with one game to spare when they beat England in what was the highest run chase in Bloemfontein, with the English scoring a brilliant 343 runs at Mangaung Oval on Sunday, winning the game by five wickets.

Captain Temba Bavuma led by example when he put out a spectacle and set the tone for the lower batting order, scoring 109 runs in 102 balls to register his third ODI century.

Prior to the series, Bavuma was heavily criticised and had his captaincy questioned after he was reinstated by newly appointed coach Shukri Condrad to lead a side desperate for points in order to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup in India later in 2023.

On his celebration after scoring his century, the skipper acknowledged that emotions got the better of him following a recent poor run of form.

“It was quite emotional getting to that moment. The celebration wasn’t planned,” said Bavuma during a post-match press conference.

“It was a reminder to myself and to everyone that I am still here, and I still deserve to be where I am. Emotionally it can be draining and taxing.”

The result meant that South Africa secured themselves 10 World Cup Super League points and moved into ninth place on the qualifying table – just outside of the automatic qualification zone, with three more matches left to play.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author