‘SA must use home ground advantage in hockey World Cup’

South Africa’s hockey team will compete in the FIH Hockey World Cup and coach Justin Rosenberg has urged his side to hit the ground running when the tournament gets under way at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria from February 5-11.

The sixth edition of the global tournament will be held outside of Europe for the first time and Rosenberg wants his side to capitalise on their home ground advantage.

“I think the big factor which can play in our favour is the seventh player [supporters] we have sitting in the stands,” said Rosenberg.

“Also, with most of the European indoor games being played in winter, there could be an adjustment for some of the teams at temperatures which can go up to the mid-thirties in Pretoria.

“Of course, we know they will quickly get used to that, so that’s why we need to make it work in our favour in the early rounds.”

Ama Stokke Stokke, as the team is affectionately known, come from a Test series against Namibia, which they won 3-0 in Cape Town in December.

With the World Cup edging closer, Rosenberg said his players are excited.

“We have the quote of ‘one team, one dream’, and if we can get the whole nation backing us, it can help us to achieve our ultimate goal at the end of the day.

“If you look at how the PSI [Pro Series Indoor] programme has become the flagship of indoor hockey, plus some smaller tournaments becoming the feeder events, this is a perfect opportunity to create excitement among the massive pool of players aged 17 to 22. That can stand us in good stead for the next few years.”

Rosenberg added that his side is aiming to qualify for the main play-offs and to at least reach the top three position in their pool.

Team South Africa is drawn in Pool B alongside Argentina, Australia, Czech Republic, Iran and the United States of America, while reigning champions Austria are in Pool A with Belgium, Kazakhstan, Namibia, Netherlands and New Zealand.

