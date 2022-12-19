SA teen Tokollo Dhlamini finishes third in Kenya golf series

The NCBA two-day golf series in Kenya got under way last week Thursday at the Limuru Country Club, and 16-year-old Tokollo Dhlamini from South Africa secured third position.

The tournament, which was jointly organized by the NCBA Group, the Junior Golf Foundation, and the United States Kids Golf Association, saw golfers from Kenya, Uganda, the US, India, China, and South Africa participate in the NCBA Junior Golf Series.

Dhlamini took to the golf course on Thursday and kick-started her campaign on a high as she completed day one of the series in position two.

“The first day was a bit tricky, but then I managed to pull it off,” she said after day one of the NCBA golf series.

“At the moment I am in position number two, but tomorrow I am planning to play my level best, because I want to make history tomorrow. I am aiming to bring it back home, position number one, because it will really be an honor to bring it back home.”

However, at the end of day two she slipped down to position three, with Kenyan Maryam Mwakitawa making use of the home ground advantage and emerged victorious the in the 15-18 year age category, recorded a total of 170 points.

Ugandan Antonia Mbuthia came in at second position, registering 183 points, while South African Tokollo Dhlamini claimed third spot with 193 points.

Despite not coming out top, the Tembisa-born golf star expressed her gratitude to have secured position three, and said she gained a lot of experience from the series.

“It was really a fantastic two days; in Kenya I really learnt a lot. As you can see, I came out third position, which is also a great position [judging] from the number of girls who were playing in my age group. I would like to thank everyone for the support and as I promised, I am bringing it back home,” said Dhlamini in an interview after the game.

The Grade 10 pupil from Tembisa Commerce & Entrepreneurship School of Specialisation landed back in the country on Saturday and will look to bounce back for the upcoming 2023 Big 5 South African Open three-day event set to take place at Magalies Park country club from April 3-5, followed by the NCBA Uganda open in the same month.

