Shukri Conrad, Rob Walter appointed as new Proteas coaches

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed the appointment of Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter as new Proteas head coaches.

The acquisition of the pair follows a long search by CSA for Mark Boucher’s replacement, who stepped down after the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Boucher announced that he would resign to join the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, after his side’s 2-1 Test series defeat to England.

Shukri Conrad (red-ball) and Rob Walter (white-ball) have been revealed as the new #Proteas head coaches 👏 We wish them all the best in their new roles 🇿🇦#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/E2PVE6ER4s — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) January 16, 2023

Malibongwe Maketa, who served as the interim Proteas Test coach, was one of the contenders for the permanent position alongside former West Indies director of cricket Richard Pybus and former Proteas assistant coach Adi Birrel.

Maketa was, however, overlooked following a disappointing tour in Australia, losing the Test 2-0 and managing to get a draw in the final Test in Sydney.

Conrad is expected to oversee the Test set-up while Walter will be in charge of the shorter formats of the game, the one-day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals.

Conrad will make his debut in the pavilion when the Proteas host West Indies in a two-match Test series in February, as the national cricket side looks to go back to winning.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author