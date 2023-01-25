E-edition
Spar Proteas gear up for England in bronze-medal match

By Siyasanga Monoalibe
Owethu Ngubane made her international debut against Australia. / Twitter

The Netball quad series has reached its final stages, with South Africa set to battle it out with England in a bronze-medal match on Wednesday afternoon in Cape Town.

The Spar Proteas opened the first two quarters with a strong start, going into half-time seven points behind the world number-one ranked netball team. Despite putting up a good fight in the third and fourth quarter, it was not enough, as they fell short by 48-65 points.

However, the brightest moment of the game was the introduction of goal shooter and goal attack Owethu Ngubane, who made her debut since signing a contract with Netball South Africa in October 2022.


“I am so excited for today, I got my first cap. I’ve been waiting for this my whole life and finally I got it. Playing against Australia, the top team in the world, is quiet exciting,” said Ngubane after the game.

“I was nervous, but coach [Norma Plummer] did tell us that some changes are coming in, but I didn’t expect to be amongst the players to be on court today.”

Following a disappointing start losing 61-41 against New Zealand on Saturday, the Spar Proteas went on to salvage a 46-46 draw against England and a defeat to the Australians, affectionately known as Diamonds.

Plummer’s charges will be on a mission to end the series on a high and settle the score with England, known as the Vitality Roses.

With the Netball World Cup set to take centre stage on July 28 to August 6 in Cape Town, South Africa will be looking to improve and bring out a championship performance as the host nation.

25 January 2023 fixtures:

4pm – England vs South Africa (3rd & 4th play-off)

6pm – New Zealand vs Australia (final)

