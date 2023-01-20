Spar Proteas looking to cause upset in netball quad series

The countdown for the 2023 netball quad series is finally over, as the Spar Proteas gear up to take on Australia, England and New Zealand at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Leading up to the tournament, which will feature four of the best nations in a much-anticipated series, South Africa last played in November in the SPAR Diamond Challenge against Zimbabwe and Scotland.

England recently played against Jamaica in the Vitality Netball International Series while Australia and New Zealand played each other in the Constellation Cup in October.

Speaking to the media, Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane said the series will be a great opportunity to prepare for the 2023 Netball World Cup.

“We are under 200 days away from the World Cup, and I believe that the quad series is a perfect opportunity not only for the City of Cape Town to gauge their state of readiness, but it is also a time for all the teams that are here to see where they are as we build up to the global showpiece,” said Molokwane.

Head coach Norma Plummer emphasised the importance of the quad series, saying that they are delighted to be among the top four nations and will be looking to cause upset.

“We have a combination of good players, both experienced and young. We just need to make sure that we manage them well going into the series and make sure that we get the best from everyone,” said Plummer.

“Quad is an important one, especially during World Cup year, and because we are also playing teams that are ranked above us – we will get to punch above our own weight. I think we have a chance to cause a few upsets.”

Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi said: “The girls are really pumped and ready to take to court. It is early in the year, however, the spirits are quite high. The series is very important for us because we need to see how far we are in terms of readiness, especially for the World Cup.”

South Africa will be the first African nation to host the Netball World Cup, which is set to get under way on July 28 to August 6 in Cape Town.

Quad Series Fixtures:

21 January 2023

16:00 – South Africa vs New Zealand

18:00 – Australia vs England

22 January 2023

16:00 – South Africa vs England

18:00 – Australia vs New Zealand

24 January 2023

16:00 – England vs New Zealand

18:00 – South Africa vs Australia

25 January 2023

16:00 3rd & 4th Play offs

18:00 Final

