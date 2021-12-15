Papier eyes return for Springboks

Johannesburg – Springboks scrum-half Embrose Papier is set for a sensational return to the field after suffering a toe injury, which ruled him out for almost six months.

His damaged left big toe saw the 24-year-old having to undergo surgery in June, that kept him out of the latter stages of the Rainbow Cup SA and Currie Cup triumph in September.

The Blue Bulls player spent most of time in an oxygen chamber during his recovery, and one of the rehab exercises was to pick up marbles with his left toes.

Speaking of his injury, Papier said it is where he realised that, he will not make it back to the field anytime soon.

“The ligaments in my big toe were totally torn off. So I saw the specialist and I was in a moonboot for a month, as he wanted to see if I would come right or not,”

“Then after a month, I went to see the specialist again, and I was out for five months with my big toe (injury),” revealed Papier. “I think the time that I was at home (was the worst part), and I just couldn’t walk at all – it was just like lying on the couch. Also, the time that I was so alone, and it was just my family around me, and a few of my friends – many of whom are close to me,” he added. He added that he will be delighted to feature for the Boks once more. “Playing for the Boks again will always be in my mind,” he said. “All the scrumhalves in the national group are doing really well. It’s very clear that they wouldn’t be there if they didn’t have the skill-set that Jacques Nienaber demands from them,” he said. “I watch all the games at any given weekend because I believe I can learn a lot from them. In the end, I do that because I want to focus on myself. I want to take every game step by step and just give my all,” he added. For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here. Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author