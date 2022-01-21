Pirates charged for misconduct against TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi

Johannesburg – A squabble incident that transpired last year during the DStv Premiership clash between TS Galaxy and Orlando Pirates, where Tim Sukazi was denied access to the Orlando Stadium has been resolved by the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu confirmed that the SA’s top-flight has taken a decision to charge the Sea Robbers for misconduct portrayed.

In the video that was posted by the Rockets, Sukazi was manhandled as he and fellow Galaxy officials attempted to push through a door leading into the area where the change rooms and tunnel are.

“Orlando Pirates FC was charged and their matter has been enrolled for hearing at 14:00 on Wednesday, January 26,” Majavu said on Thursday night.

Majavu who unpacked the long-awaited manoeuvre to resolve the matter said the PSL’s legal team treated the matter with careful consideration.

He furthermore added: “The charges proffered against Pirates relate to that incident. When the DC is finalised, at whatever date and time, I will come back and provide a further update on the outcome of the DC hearing.”

On the other matter tabled down by Majavu, Cape Town City was fined R200 000. This is in relation to their protest over the MTN 8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns, where the club’s captain Mpho Makola attacked the match official post the penalty shoot out.

Makola was slapped with a two-month suspension as a result of his aggressive outburst.

“Mr Makola is suspended from participating in any PSL or SAFA football activities for six months, four of which are suspended,” said Majavu.

In another case lodged, Majavu also added that Golden Arrows pleaded not guilty owing to a charge whereby they allegedly fielded an illegible player in several games.

“Arrows will have to furnish me with a plea explanation. We have both been directed to exchange documents before 26 January.

The committee will then decide whether the charges presented by the league will be sustained or proven,” said Majavu.

