Pirates suffers another defeat against Sundowns after 4-1 smash

Johannesburg – Mamelodi Sundowns smashed heartbreaking goals which saw Orlando Pirates going down 4-1 in a DStv Premiership clash at Loftus Versfeld on Friday evening.

The 2020/21 season is clearly not going well for the Buccaneers, as the history of suffering a humiliation loss repeated it self yet again just after four years, where the Sea Robbers were bulldozed with a 6-0 scoreline by Masandawana.

Masandawana’s maestro midfielder Themba Zwane registered first goal in to the match, following a set piece, with assist by Lyle Lakay.

Lakay made a significant second assist, when he crossed the ball that found Pavol Safranko’s header who swiftly tapped the ball into the net.

Just after 10 minutes finding back of the net, the unstoppable Safranko was on target again, scoring a brace in the centre of the box.

The current top goal scorer Peter Shalulile added his name in the scoring sheet, when he smashed a beautiful strike with a fine header to give Masandawana a glorious night to walkaway with clean three points.

In the dying minutes of the match, Pirates scored a consolation goal, when the midfielder Fortune Makaringe scored outside the box.

Speaking during the post press briefing after the match, Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids admitted that Pirates had a terrible game.

“It’s very disappointing to be defeated by Sundowns again. Goals came from set pieces, but we don’t want to make this as an excuse.

“We had a solid defence, but conceding two set pieces is a lesson for us to keep our head up,” stated Davids.

