Pitso Mosimane hailed as Africa’s best after winning CAF Super Cup

Johannesburg – Al Ahly’s head coach Pitso Mosimane has been hailed as Africa’s greatest of all time for making a historical impact after leading the Egyptian giants to win the CAF Super Cup on Wednesday evening.

The Red Devils walked victorious after a penalty shootout, when they thrashed Raja Casablanca 6-5 on penalties at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

The match which ended with a 1-1, as both teams locked horns to fight for the triumph.

Winners of the Caf Confederation Cup, Raja, took the lead in the 13th minutes of the encounter, after Al Ahly’s defender, Yasser Ibrahim El Hanafi scored an own goal.

In the dying minutes of the match, the Egyptian’s winger Taher Mohamed scored a clinical goal that gave the reigning Caf Champions League an equaliser.

Mosimane has become the second coach to win three Caf Super Cups, and has been hailed as Africa’s best.

Speaking post the club’s triumph, Mosimane said the team was not in full preparation for the encounter.

“I had nine key players away in the Fifa Arab Cup and they just joined the team.

That’s why we did not prepare in the most suitable way, but there are no excuses. My players can deal with this situation,” addressed Mosimane.

“Nobody cares about the preparations; our supporters only want us to play and win whatever the circumstances are.

“We are a good team, and my players should be confident of that.

“When you are the coach of a team like Al Ahly you cannot complain of the pressure. We have to remain focused, humble and professional and do our best to win,” he stated.

Al Ahly has scooped over eight Caf Super Cups since 2002.

