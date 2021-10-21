Proteas scoop victory in warm-up game against Pakistan

Johannesburg – The Proteas needed to be clinical to win in the last over to conquer the stubborn Pakistan side in their warm-up game as they brace for the upcoming T20 World Cup game this weekend.

The Proteas needed 19 runs from the final over to obtain the victory.

The South African national team pulled off a stunning victory by six wickets, after Rassie van der Dussen thrashed four off the final delivery with SA finishing 190/4 in their 20 overs.

🚨 RESULT | Vuma #Proteas WIN BY 6 WICKETS Rassie van der Dussen smashed an unbeaten 101 off 51 balls to guide the Vuma #Proteas to victory in the second warm-up game. #T20WorldCup #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/Dh57tN2zXP — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 20, 2021

After losing the toss and batting first, Pakistan posted 186/6 in their 20 overs.

Fakhar Zaman amassed 52* off 38 balls, while knocks by Asif Ali (32) and Shoaib Malik (28) helped the side reach a competitive total.

Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the Proteas bowlers as he returned figures of three for 28.

South Africa required 187 runs to win at 9.35 runs an over in this T20 World Cup warm-up.

Van der Dussen smashed an unbeaten 101 off just 51 balls (10- fours and four- sixes), and he was in as early as the third over, when Imad Wasim dismissed both openers and the chase looked tall.

Temba Bavuma made a significant contribution of 46 (off 42 balls).

Pakistan had the upper hand, with the Proteas having to secure 47 of the last three, but 18 and 22-run overs on either side of Shaheen Afridi’s ten-run 19th over proved costly.

A solid partnership of Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada for bowling kept the scoring down in the powerplay.

Rabada managed to get Babar Azam cheaply with a yorker, while Anrich Nortje closed the powerplay off with Mohammad Rizwan’s wicket.

On Saturday, the Proteas will kick-start their T20 World Cup adventure against Australia.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba