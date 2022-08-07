PSL and City at logo-heads

The PSL and Cape Town City boss John Comitis are on a collision course over the Citizens’ newly acquired sponsorship with First National Bank (FNB).

City’s opening match of the DStv Premiership season against Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday almost did not take place after Safa match officials were told that City’s kit, emblazoned with the FNB logo, was not approved.

City acquired a late court interdict to play with their sponsor’s logo. The match went ahead and Sundowns won 2-0.

The PSL is citing a conflict of interest since they have Nedbank as sponsors of the national cup competition.

“This is a commercial issue and the PSL are best placed to comment about the matter. We only deal with laws of the game and matters about kit logos, perimeter boards and marketing should be addressed to the league,” said Safa head of referees Abdul Ebrahim.

PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala was not available to comment but a well-placed insider said City cannot be allowed to continue with their sponsorship with the financial institution.

“This is ambush marketing. We have Nedbank as sponsors of one of our cup competitions and City’s sponsors are sneaking into their territory. All the clubs have a compliance manual and they must send a request to the league 14 days before they can sign, and then the PSL executive committee will approve or reject [the sponsorship].

“City signed and then sent a request, that’s why there is this mess. As a league we need to protect our partners and their investment,” said the insider, who opted to remain anonymous.

Comitis said: “If we want a competitive league, clubs must have sponsors and financial support. A lot of clubs are folding because they do not have sponsors… I hope that we can resolve this matter with the league this coming week, and that they will show me what it is I did that was wrong or whether I stepped onto someone’s toes.”

