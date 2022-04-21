E-edition
PSL announces Nedbank Cup semis’ dates and kick-off times

By Xolile Mtshazo
Royal AM coach John Maduka. Royal AM will host three-time Nedbank Cup Champions (DarrenStewart/Gallo Images)

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Thursday released the dates and kick-off times of the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.

The league said the semi-final fixtures will be played on the weekend of April 29 and 30.

“Tickets will be available at Ticketpro outlets countrywide from noon today [Thursday]. They will cost R40 for adults and R15 for children under the age of 12,” said the PSL in the statement.

“The much-anticipated Limpopo derby between Tshakhuma FC and Marumo Gallants will kick off proceedings on Friday evening, 29 April 2022 at Thohoyandou Stadium. Kick-off for the fixture is scheduled for 19h00.

“On Saturday evening [30 April 22], John Maduka’s Royal AM will host three-time Nedbank Cup champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Chatsworth Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal. Kick-off for this fixture is also at 19h00.”

DStv Premiership fixtures

Saturday: Golden Arrows v Sekhukhune United (Princess Magogo, 3pm); TS Galaxy v Maritzburg United (Mbombela, 3pm); Stellenbosch v Kaizer Chiefs (Danie Craven, 5pm); Marumo Gallants v SuperSport United (Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm)

Sunday: Swallows v Baroka (Dobsonville, 3pm); Royal AM v AmaZulu (Chatsworth, 3pm)

CAF Champions League quarterfinals second-leg fixture

Saturday: Mamelodi Sundowns v Petro de Luanda of Angola (FNB, 6pm)

CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals second-leg fixture

Sunday: Orlando Pirates v Simba SC of Tanzania (Orlando, 6pm)

Nedbank Cup semifinal fixtures

Friday, April 29: Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila v Marumo Gallants (Thohoyandou, 7pm)

Saturday, April 30: Royal AM v Mamelodi Sundowns (Chatsworth, 7pm)

 

 

