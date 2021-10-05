PSL make announcement on ‘snubbed’ categories for 2020/21 PSL Awards

Johannesburg – The Premier Soccer League will conclude outstanding elements for the much-anticipated portion of 2020/21 awards on Wednesday evening.

The occasion will take place at 19:00, where the South African topflight will set the fire blazing with notable top performers set to be honoured for their stellar work and performances.

The ceremony will host the awards in a live broadcast on SuperSport TV.

MEDIA STATEMENT: 2020/21 PSL Awards programme to be concluded on Wednesday evening pic.twitter.com/aO30SuGrkr — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) October 4, 2021

Meanwhile, the PSL hosted the prestigious awards for clubs in the top tier, where other categories were snubbed on the occasion.

The ceremony only honoured categories such as: Footballer of the Season, Player’s player of the season, Coach of the Season amongst other notable awards.

It is alleged that South African Football Association failed to provide names of match officials in time when the previous awards ceremony took place.

At that time, the PSL issued a statement detailing the reason why SAFA withheld the list until finalisation day of nominees.

“The SA Football Association was unfortunately not able to provide the Premier Soccer League (PSL) with the nominees and winners in the referee and assistant referee categories in time to record these for the PSL awards event this evening,” read the PSL statement in June.

SAFA CEO Tebogo Motlanthe argued over imposed questioned about SAFA’s slow progress to release list of nominees.

“It was going to be unprofessional to provide the PSL with the names while the season wasn’t yet concluded,” argued Motlanthe.

After an outstanding season last year, the PSL has concluded the Full list of the awards as follows:

PSL Referee of the season

PSL Assistant Referee of the season

GladAfrica Championship Top Goal Scorer

GladAfrica Championship winning team official trophy handover

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba