PSL’s ranking outside top 50 causes huge outcries

Local football fans are up in arms after the International Federation of Football Statistics and History ranked South Africa’s Premier Soccer League outside the top 50 in the world.

The PSL dropped a whopping 21 places for 2022, from position 31 to 52. The league is not even rated in the top five in Africa. The federation dropped the bombshell this week, and according to the organisation, the Egyptian Premier League is the best on the African continent, followed by Algeria’s Ligue Professionnelle 1, Morocco’s Botola, Sudan’s top flight, and Ligi Kuu Bara of Tanzania.

The PSL comes in sixth in Africa and 52nd in the world. Brazil’s Seria A is the world’s top league, followed by the English Premier League, and this also raised eyebrows, as the EPL is widely considered the best of the lot.

Since its inception in 1996, the PSL has grown in leaps and bounds and the federation’s placements have led to suggestions of a flawed ranking system. Sunday World went in search of answers to ascertain why the PSL has been on the decline.

Competitiveness

Mamelodi Sundowns are on the verge of winning their fifth league title in a row, and like in Germany, where Bayern Munich won the past 10 titles, it has raised questions about whether the PSL is competitive. Others call it the Farmers’ League.

Quality of football

It’s not uncommon for games to end goalless in the PSL, and with all due respect, some games can put you to sleep.

Success on the international stage: Orlando Pirates (1995) and Mamelodi Sundowns (2016) are the only two SA clubs to have ever won the CAF Champions League.

Average attendance

These statistics are difficult to find even for the top leagues in Africa, but the PSL’s average attendance is believed to be around 7,500. While the Soweto derby (Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates) usually sells out, and a few other matches have as well this season, the reality is that most teams play in front of empty stands.

In comparison, the Egyptian Premier League apparently averages around 15 000 a match.

TV rights and viewership numbers

PSL rights are owned by Multichoice, which airs the matches on SuperSport. In this case, perhaps the viewership numbers may have dwindled in a country with a 33.9% unemployment rate and a public broadcaster on its knees, begging for more games.

