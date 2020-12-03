PWD Bamenda requests match against Chiefs is postponed

Johannesburg – South African football giant, Kaizer Chiefs, announced that their upcoming match, which is meant to be played tomorrow, against PWD Bamenda hangs in the air.

This comes after the Cameroonian side have requested through CAF a postponement of the CAF Champions League 2nd Leg Prelim match.

Chiefs made the announcement via their Twitter account.

Update: Cameroonian side PWD Bamenda have requested through CAF a postponement of our CAF CL 2nd Leg Prelim match scheduled for tomorrow, Friday 4th December. Developing story. Further updates will follow.#Amakhosi4Life #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/W1MNXsRifX — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) December 3, 2020

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman