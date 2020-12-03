E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
News

PWD Bamenda requests match against Chiefs is postponed

By Ashley Lechman
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 27: Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on November 27, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

Johannesburg – South African football giant, Kaizer Chiefs, announced that their upcoming match, which is meant to be played tomorrow, against PWD Bamenda hangs in the air.

This comes after the Cameroonian side have requested through CAF a postponement of the CAF Champions League 2nd Leg Prelim match.

Chiefs made the announcement via their Twitter account.


 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Similar stories

News

Amajita held to a 2-all draw by Zimbabwe

Johannesburg - South Africa under-20 national men’s team, Amajita began their U20 COSAFA Championship campaign with a 2-2 draw against neighbours Zimbabwe at the...
Read more
Covid-19

Read Cyril Ramaphosa’s latest address to the nation

Johannesburg - Read president Cyril Ramaphosa's full address to the nation on South Africa's latest response to the Covid-19 pandemic: I wish to speak to...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.