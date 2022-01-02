Rassie Erasmus’ match ban is not a setback for him

Johannesburg – The under-fire rugby union Rassie Erasmus appears to not be settled over his ‘ban’ as he describes, he’s having a great moment in his life.

Erasmus has been banned from rugby matches after, he released an hour-long video rant criticising officials during the British and Irish Lions tour, South Africa’s director of rugby finally discovered his fate.

World Rugby pulled six charges of misconduct and suspended him from all rugby activity for two months.

The embattled Erasmus mocked his ban in his social media and seems to be in good spirits, as he posted hilarious videos where he teased his English Bulldog Frank, as he broke in a song: “ban, ban baby”.

Okay,but I will probably delete if I get to much "bite" from South Africans!

After all it's for them who we working and playing 🇿🇦 https://t.co/e780si5w4E pic.twitter.com/tehF9rG4fp — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) December 16, 2021

Erasmus used the lyrics “Ice, Ice baby” with “ban, ban, baby” as he danced comically at the table.

