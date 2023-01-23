Recap of best weekend sporting moments across the world

It was a jampacked weekend of sports across the world, which saw some big results in the English Premier League, netball quad series and the HSBC sevens series final. Records were also broken in the DStv Premiership and some teams got disappointing results that have since put them in awkward positions.

Here are some of the highlights of the best moments over the weekend:

Kaizer Chiefs troubles continue

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs’ troubles continue after succumbing to a 1-0 defeat to DStv Premiership defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday night. The result meant that Amakhosi suffered a first-ever league double to Sundowns in history, conceding six goals in three matches and have not tasted victory in 2023 and will look to end the month with a win over Royal AM on Sunday.

Spar Proteas stage comeback

Following a disappointing start to the netball quad series losing 61-41 against New Zealand on Saturday, South Africa brought out a fighting spirit on day two and secured a 46-46 draw in dramatic fashion against a strong England side, with captain Bongiwe Msomi displaying a player of the match performance. The Spar Proteas are currently bottom of the table with one point and face leaders Australia on Tuesday evening.

🇿🇦🆚🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Now don't say you didn't love that. What. A. Game 🔥 Played until the very last second. Thank you SPAR Proteas for never giving up ❤️ Thanks for the contest @EnglandNetball 🙏 SA face the Diamonds next – 24 Jan. at 18:00 🇿🇦🆚🇦🇺

Orlando Pirates beat Stellies

Orlando Pirates rejoice after cruising past Stellenbosch FC on Sunday afternoon. The Buccaneers put four goals past a relegation-threatened Stellies side, with Monnapula Saleng delivering a spectacular performance. Since acquiring the services of striker coach Scott Chickelday, Pirates have scored seven goals in two matches.

Argentina stun New Zealand

Argentina came back from behind to beat New Zealand 14-12 in the HSBC men’s sevens final on Sunday. The South Americans recovered a 12-0 lead at half-time and displayed a fighting spirit in the second stanza to clinch the tournament. Meanwhile, Springbok sevens had a disappointing campaign, finishing seventh after two consecutive defeats to France and Ireland on Sunday.

Felicitamos a @lospumas7arg por haberse consagrado en el Seven de Hamilton. Es el cuarto Oro y su 37° medalla en el Circuito Mundial de @WorldRugby7s. 🥇 Pusieron la camiseta argentina en lo más alto. 🇦🇷 ¡Felicitaciones!

Arsenal 3-2 victory over Man United

Mikel Arteta’s plan to bring back the glory days at Arsenal remains in tact after his side beat Manchester United 3-2 in a thrilling Premier League encounter on Sunday evening. Eddie Nketiah scored a brace, and his late winner took the Gunners to 50-points halfway through in the league – five points clear off Manchester City and they still have a game in hand to extend a lead at the top.

