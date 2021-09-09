REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Sport

Rhulani Mokwena spills the beans

By Thomas Lethoba
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena. Picture sourced: Getty Images.

Johannesburg – Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena spilled the beans on Thursday that the Pretoria side has internal disputes.

Masandawana’s headman let the cat out of the bag to KickOff.com, that allegations concerning three coaches are accurate.

This comes following a report of deepening issues at Chloorkop involving Mokwena, Steve Komphela and  Manqoba Mnqithi.

“In any household, if there any relations, of course there is going to be squabbles,” Mokwena revealed to KickOff.com.

When asked of real issues with trio coaches at Chloorkop, Mokwena redirected the question to Mnqithi.

“You know I get disappointed personally when I am on the other side, maybe this question should be posed to coach Manqoba,” Mokwena says.

Social media could not spare a moment following this shocking revelation, as they took it to Twitter to express their views on Mokwena’s sentiments:

